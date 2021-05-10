Donald E. McLaughlin, 88, of Medford, Oregon, died April 13, 2021, at home following a long illness. His wife was by his side.
He was born in Lyons.
He grew up in Illinois, attending Augustana College and receiving Phi Beta Kappa honors.
He furthered his education with a doctorate in chemistry from University of Michigan.
Summers were spent in Alma.
In 1959, he was invited to join the faculty at Augustana College and taught advanced mathematics there for 36 years.
During that time, he was also instrumental in initiating the computer science department.
His last duties at the college were in 1995, and as a professor emeritus, he packed the U-Haul and left for Chaffee County that afternoon.
Friends and family said his love of Colorado knew no bounds.
For 20 years Mr. McLaughlin lived his dream on the mesa of Mount Antero hiking and backpacking in the Colorado mountains.
He could also be found on the tennis courts of Salida and Buena Vista and searching for pine beetles among the ponderosa pines of Chaffee County.
He was also a member of the Sierra Club for 50 years.
In 2001, he was honored by the Colorado State Forest Service as Volunteer of the Year for the state.
Mr. McLaughlin is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Beth Caswell; sons, Craig and Ian McLaughlin; step-daughters, Heidi Melfi and Heather Borgen; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memoral donations may be made to Colorado Central Conservancy – Forever Chaffee, P.O. Box 942, Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements were with Perl Funeral Home & Siskiyou Memorial Park of Medford, Oregon.
