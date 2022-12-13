Lea Mardell Loudenberg

Lea Mardell Loudenburg, 81, died Nov. 9, 2022, following a battle with cancer.
She was born Oct. 9, 1941, to Dale and Royce Donahoo at Salida Hospital.
Friends and family said Mrs. Loudenberg’s greatest love was her family.
She was the third of five generations who graduated from Salida High School.
She enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays, especially Christmas.
She loved quilting, reading, taking care of all her cactuses and being a housewife.
She and her husband, Jerry Loudenberg, were married for 62 years.
Survivors include her husband; children, Sondra Loudenburg, Shari Loudenburg and Jerry (Tami) Loudenburg; grandchildren, Resha (Lander) Efird, Dexter (Malory) Martin, Aaron (Kristen) Loudenburg, Amber (Zak) Talbert and Kelea Childress; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Darrell (Norma) Donahoo; and sister, Darlene Donahoo.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
