Graveside services for Frederick “Fred” Griffith were held at noon Feb. 20, 2021, at at Fairview Cemetery.
Tom Oversole officiated the service.
Pallbearers were Julie Spezze, Susanne Denwalt, Jeff Denwalt, Olivia Denwalt, Jacob Denwalt, and Lily Spezze.
The Salida Masonic Lodge No. 57 performed the ceremony.
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion performed the flag presentation and gun salute.
“Taps” was rendered by Mr. Griffith’s grandson Jacob Denwalt.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.