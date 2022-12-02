Kathryn “Kitty” Isabel (Troiano) Grimo, 72, of Salida died Nov. 16, 2022, in Colorado Springs, surrounded by family.
She was born Nov. 13, 1950, to John II and Lee Troiano and grew up in Bristol, Rhode Island, with her brother, John III.
She had a large Italian family, filled with lots of aunts, uncles and cousins, who her family said adored her and knew she was destined for great things.
She married Frank Grimo, and they moved to Colorado in the 1970s. They later had two daughters, Allison and Tracy, all while starting a business.
Her family said she raised her daughters to be just as tough as she was. They said she truly loved her family and friends and enjoyed serving the community.
For 36 years Mr. and Mrs. Grimo owned Grimo’s Italian Restaurant, where she spent many birthdays, anniversaries, holiday parties and more with their customers.
Family and friends said it was sad to see it all go away when the Grimos retired in September 2021, but Mrs. Grimo had big plans for the future. She was ready to travel the world more and enjoy retirement with her loved ones.
She loved traveling, animals, sports – especially her Red Sox, going to new places, seeing family and friends, and getting out and staying active.
Family and friends said Mrs. Grimo “told it like it was,” and she had a spark about her that they are all sad to see go. They said she was the life of the party, loved to live life, loved meeting new people and just loved.
They said she left a mark on everyone she met, was a remarkable woman, “a legend, a queen and an overall amazing woman,” and she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Mrs. Grimo was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband; daughters, Allison Grimo-Crawford (Chris Crawford) of Ellicott and Tracy Grimo of Salida; brother, John Troiano III of Bristol; grandson, Matthew Crawford of Ellicott; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be set at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Association or American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were with Alternative Cremation in Colorado Springs.
