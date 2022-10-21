Ben Howard Templeton, 58, of Howard died Oct. 18, 2022, in Colorado Springs from an unexpected illness.
He was born July 21, 1964, in Denver to Garnett (Brinkema) and James “Mike” Templeton.
Mr. Templeton was preceded in death by his father and brother John Templeton.
Survivors include his daughters, Rachael and Brianna; mother; brother Casey; and nephew, Evan.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home in Colorado Springs.
