Joseph Dale McGill, 54, died April 7, 2021 in Hastings, Nebraska.
He was born Feb. 16, 1967, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to Donald McGill and Barbara (Palmer) McGill.
He lived most of his life in Colorado.
He graduated from Cripple Creek/Victor High School in 1985 and completed some college courses at Colorado State University at Pueblo.
He enjoyed music and sports.
He was preceded in death by his sister Susan McGill.
Survivors include his children Kayliegh (Coty) Gooch and Brandon (Andrea) McGill; grandchildren Zachary, Zoey and Zander Gooch and Maddox McGill; sisters, Deborah (David) McPhetrige and Rebecca (Ronald) Gresham and parents Donald and Barbara McGill of Salida.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. April 22, 2021, at Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50. A graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Joseph D. McGill to Solvista Health at www.solvistahealth.org or by mail to Solvista Health, 3225 Independence Rd., Cañon City, CO 81212
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Onlince condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
