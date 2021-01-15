A memorial mass for Jan Linsday was held at 11 a.m. Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The Rev. Jim Williams was the celebrant.
Musical selections included “Amazing Grace,” “The Twenty-Third Psalm,” “Saints of God,” and “How Great Thou Art” and were performed by Judy Bullen.
Debbie Linsday performed two special songs that she had composed.
Interment followed at Poncha Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
