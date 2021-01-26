Chaffee County resident Cheryl J. Haga, 67, died Jan. 17, 2021, at her home after a two-year long battle fighting cancer.
She was born Nov. 3, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Paul L. and Velma Yoder.
The family lived for several years before moving to Ann Arbor, Michigan.
In Ann Arbor she attended public schools and graduated from Pioneer high School in 1972.
After graduation, she accepted her cousin’s invitation to join her in Arizona, get an apartment and seek employment.
They both secured jobs at Empire Equipment Corporation and took classes at Mesa Community College.
It was there also that they both met their respective husbands.
Cheryl and Gary Haga were married in December, 1975 and lived in Mesa, Arizona.
After vacationing in Colorado, visiting Cheryl’s mother Velma Yoder, who had purchased the Prospector Rock Shop property in 1978, they decided to look for a small acreage nearby.
An 18 acre parcel became available just across the road behind The Prospector, adjoining five acres which was part of the Prospector property.
The couple spent the next few years building their house, garage and barn while Mr. Haga worked for Argys Plumbing and Mrs. Haga worked as manager of The Prospector Rock and Gift Shop.
In 1991, the property known as Centerville Pit Stop became available and they decided to purchase it.
At the time it was a small country gas station. They updated all the equipment and turned it into a convenience store and gas station.
They managed it while working their regular jobs until January 2020 when it was sold.
The Hagas were both entrepreneurs in their respective fields and were never hesitant in trying anything new.
During these years, Mrs. Haga took over ownership and operation of Seasons Celebrations which her mother had purchased from the original owner when it was known as Dee’s Christmas World.
Together she and her mother have kept the Christmas Shop, in the same location, for more than 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her husband of Centerville; her mother Velma Yoder-McCormick of Salida; three brothers Michael (Jayne) Yoder, of Ann Arbor, Steve (Susan) Yoder of Howell, Michigan and Kevin (Diane) Yoder of Centennial; daughter Karen (Mark) McCullough of Saline, Michigan; two brothers-in-law Mike (Roni) Haga of Portland, Oregon and Arnold Haga of Mesa, Arizona; nieces; nephews; and many friends and relatives.
No funeral services are planned at this time; however, a celebration of life will be planned for sometime next summer when her ashes will be returned to the Haga ranchette property in Centerville.
Mrs. Haga was a long time member of ESA Sorority and a scholarship fund will be established in her name to be given to high school graduates interested in going into business or skilled trades industry.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
