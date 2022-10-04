Johnny “Stormy” Valdez, Jr. died Sept. 26, 2022.
He was born Oct. 1, 1959, in Salida, to John and Katherine “Martinez” Valdez. It was a stormy day and that’s how he got his nickname.
Friends and family said he was a wonderful man who loved his family more than anything in this world.
They said he was always ready to help anyone he could and made friends with everyone.
He made sure he’d make his rounds calling everyone just to say hi or to tell them anything new happening in his life.
Mr. Valdez made sure he attended every event or party he was invited to.
He was a big fan of old country music and Spanish music, loved to dance and jam out.
When he wasn’t relaxing at home watching westerns, he’d spend his time visiting with family, or just driving around seeing who he’d run into.
Friends and fmaily said he was loved by so many people and had a sense of humor that was able to make anyone’s day better.
The said he had an amazing smile and laugh that was genuinely contagious and his departure to heaven has left them with an enormous loss.
They said he will be sorely missed and always loved and remembered for the amazing man that he was.
Mr. Valdez was preceded in death by his parents; brother William “Billy” Valdez of Salida; and grandparents Fred and Mollie Martinez of Colorado Springs and Juan and Amalia Valdez of Salida.
Survivors include his children Bryan (Sonya) Valdez and Stormie (Kelly) Valdez; grandchildren Deven and Domanik; sisters Barbara (Donald) Cisneros, Louise (Miguel) Montelongo, Shelly (Lionel) Manzanares; brother Donald (Robin) Valdez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. October 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida. A procession to Fairview Cemetery will follow.
A luncheon will be held at St. Josephs School’s gymnasium after the interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made as memorial contributions.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
