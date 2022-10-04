James P. Gerhardt, 72, of Buena Vista died Sept. 13, 2022, in a Colorado Springs hospital following a brief illness.
He was born July 17, 1950, in Watertown, South Dakota, to James and Mary Jane (Schladweiler) Gerhardt.
He graduated from Clark High School in Clark, South Dakota, in 1968.
An accomplished all-around athlete, he achieved all-state quarterback in his senior year.
His love of sports continued through his adult life. He was a lifelong golfer and an avid Denver Broncos fan.
In 1969, he married Linda Patnoe in Clark. During their four-year marriage, they lived in Colorado and South Dakota.
For the past 35 years, Mr. Gerhardt and his longtime companion, Cathy Manning, lived in Buena Vista, where they operated Cottonwood Hot Springs Inn & Spa.
Prior to his time in Buena Vista, he had a siding contracting business in Denver.
During his years in Colorado, Mr. Gerhardt developed a deep fondness for the outdoors and the Rocky Mountains in particular.
Three years ago, he discovered the identity of his biological daughter, Lisa Mix of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who was adopted shortly after her birth in 1967.
It was a lifelong wish of Mr. Gerhardt that he would one day find and meet that “little girl.” His dream was fulfilled.
He subsequently had the opportunity to get acquainted with Lisa’s husband, Steve, and their children, Michelle and Ryan.
Mr. Gerhardt was skilled in many pursuits and those talents served him well, especially as he and Cathy Manning nurtured Cottonwood Hot Springs Inn & Spa into its present incarnation.
He was also well-read and enjoyed conversing on a range of topics, always with consideration for alternate points of view.
Friends and family said that trait earned him the respect and friendship of many.
They said he experienced life on his own terms.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Harland Palmquist; paternal grandparents, Peter and Marcella Gerhardt; maternal grandparents, Peter and Rose Schladweiler; sister, Barbara Ritterbusch Haberman; brother-in-law, David Ritterbusch; and nephew Jimmy Gerhardt.
Survivors include his long-time companion, Cathy Manning of Buena Vista; siblings Joey (Mike) Durishin of Arlington, Virginia, Tom (Lynda) Gerhardt of Glendale, Arizona, Kathy (Mark) Masters of Centennial and Mark (Charlotte Bain) Gerhardt of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 9, 2022, at Cottonwood Hot Springs Inn & Spa, 18999 CR 306. All are welcome.
Arrangements were with Shrine of Remembrance of Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.