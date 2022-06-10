Funeral services for Joe F. Pasquale will take place at 11 a.m. June 16, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
A celebration of life luncheon will take place at 1 p.m. at Granzella Hall, 450 Nicholls Ave., Salida. All are welcome.
The family has set up the Joe F. Pasquale Memorial Scholarship in his honor. The scholarship will be awarded yearly to a graduating Salida High School senior who is planning to attend barber/cosmetology school. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the fund via Bank of the West.
