William D. “Bill” Walters, 90, died May 4, 2021, in Salida of natural causes.
He was born June 1, 1930, in Clyde, Kansas, to Charles and Louise (Coffman) Walters.
The family moved to Ashland, Oregon, where he spent most of his formative years before moving back to Salina, Kansas.
He graduated from Salina High School in 1948.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for the next four years, stationed primarily at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he was assigned to the 745th Air Force Band.
He doubled on clarinet and saxophone.
Music, both classical and Big Band, would always be prominent in his life.
He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
While there, he met and married Betty J. Wiese, and they embarked on a 65-year partnership ending in his death.
Mr. Walters began his working career as assistant plant traffic manager for General Mills, Inc. in Tacoma, Washington.
From there, the growing family moved back to Ashland, where he ran a small business for several years, followed by several years as an accountant for Harry and David, Inc., a fruit-packing plant in nearby Medford, Oregon.
In 1965, the Walters family, now increased by four children, moved to Boulder, where Mr. Walters began a long career as a budget and accounting officer with the U.S. Department of Commerce in its Boulder laboratories, with a brief time spent with the University of Colorado in its computer operations in Boulder.
He retired from federal service in 1992 and earnestly began teaching himself piano.
In addition to his lifelong interest in music, Mr. Walters enjoyed tinkering in his shop and engaging in a number of outdoor activities, including a longtime family project of climbing Colorado’s fourteeners.
In 2013 Mr. and Mrs. Walters moved to Salida to be close to family members.
He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Laurie Walters of Salida.
Survivors include his daughters Lisa Rasmussen and Lynda Walters of Salida; son, Charles Walters of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Kyle Rasmussen of Mesa, Lindsay Rasmussen of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Morgaan Walters-Schaler of Grand Junction and Cole Walters-Schaler of Bozeman, Montana; and son-in-law Joel Schaler.
A private graveside service for family members will be held at the Crestone Cemetery Natural Burial Ground in Crestone.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
