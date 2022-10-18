Longtime Salida resident Leon Stanton, 88, died Oct. 9, 2022, in Arvada.
He was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Syracuse, Kansas, to Lester and Helen (Singley) Stanton and raised on a farm near Manter.
He graduated from Johnson High School where he lettered in football, basketball and the ROTC program.
He graduated from Kansas State College (now Kansas State University) and received his master’s degree from Colorado State University.
He served in the Army Reserves for seven years.
At K-State he met his future wife, Dixie Roberts. He was a member of Theta Xi fraternity and she was in the Kappa Delta sorority.
They were married for 61 years and had two children, Jeff and Jerri.
Mr. Stanton began a 30-year career with the County Extension Service in Burlington. When the position became available in Salida, he jumped at the opportunity to move there to raise his family.
In addition to working with farmers and ranchers in Chaffee County, he worked with homeowners answering questions about lawns, trees or gardens. Until the extension hired a home agent, he worked with Chaffee County homemakers as well.
A large part of his job also included working with the 4-H program in Chaffee County. He was instrumental in working with county commissioners to build the first 4-H building with an indoor facility to hold 4-H meetings and functions and a covered outdoor area to house livestock during the county fair; the grounds had an arena for showing livestock and for horse shows.
He drove countless numbers of kids to district demonstration contests, to CSU for state 4-H conference and even arranged buses to take kids to the State Fair.
Mr. Stanton believed in the 4-H program to help educate youth not only in their respective projects (such as foods, sewing, livestock, entomology or photography) but also in good citizenship, public speaking or parliamentary procedure in conducting meetings.
Many former 4-Hers would come by for a visit when they returned to Salida. He always enjoyed hearing about their families, their careers and to reminisce about fun activities/events while they were in the 4-H program.
Mr. and Mrs. Stanton were active members of the community for more than 50 years. They were members of Salida United Methodist Church, singing in the choir, serving on the worship committee, helping with fundraisers like the church bazaar, making and selling fudge and all aspects of the annual pig roast.
Mr. Stanton loved gardening, four-wheeling and playing cards and board games with his family. He was a diehard Broncos fan. He also enjoyed watching Nuggets and Rockies games. He was a Mason and a Rotarian for many years.
He and his wife enjoyed being able to travel in retirement. They loved traveling to Arvada to support their two grandsons for school functions, football, basketball or baseball games. They attended several of grandson Tim’s home games for the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. They also took a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
His wife died in 2017, and he moved to Arvada to be closer to family. He easily made friends in his retirement community and was soon elected president of the resident board. He enjoyed playing poker and bingo and visiting different restaurants with his fellow residents. He usually had a joke to share with the residents and the staff.
Mr. Stanton was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and brothers, Elliott and Lyndell.
Survivors include his sister, Edith Kruse of Fort Collins; children, Jeff (Susie) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Jerri (Steve) Ross of Arvada; grandsons, Josh (Ashley) Ross and Tim (Stephanie) Ross; great-grandson, Dylan Ross; brother- and sister-in-law, Wayne and Judy Roberts; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 5, 2022, at Salida United Methodist Church. The service will be available to stream at www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcZq42A0ckw (Leon Stanton Celebration of Life).
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the giver’s choice.
Arrangements are with Aspen Mortuary in Arvada.
