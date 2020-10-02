Beatrice Clara Torres, 92, died Sept. 29, 2020, at her home in Salida.
She was born May 28, 1928, in New Mexico to Daniel and Andrita Vigil, but was a lifelong resident of Salida.
Mrs. Torres retired from the bakery at the Salida Safeway in 1992, where her coworkers and customers knew her as “Beezer.”
She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic church and supported numerous organizations in the community.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, planting flowers, and watching TV including the Denver Broncos and Family Feud.
Friends and family said she devoted her time and energy to her family, friends, and the community and had a huge impact on many lives.
They said she was a caring, loving, and a meticulous person who enjoyed every aspect of life.
Mrs. Torres was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Dolores Willis and Mary DeLaRosa; and husbands Emelio Soriano, Joseph Armenta and Sol Torres.
Survivors include her sons Michael (Lynn) Vigil of Salida, Joseph (Beverly) Armenta of Denver, Kenny (Debbie) Armenta of Fort Scott, Kansas, and Albert Armenta of Grand Junction; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will have a private ceremony at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
Donations can be made to the Altar and Rosary Society or the Knights of Columbus.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com or sent to PO Box 1369 Salida, CO 81201.
