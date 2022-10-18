Wallace Niel King, 94, of Rolla, Missouri, died Oct. 13, 2022, in Rolla with his family at his side.
He was born July 3, 1928, in Salida to Bertha King.
His family said Mr. King loved Colorado, fishing, the grocery business, Jesus and his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Addie; brother, John; and sister Janice.
Survivors include his daughters, Nancy and Carrie; sister Verna; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
Arrangements were with Rolla Cremation and Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.