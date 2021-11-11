Glenn Clayton Ott, 18, died Oct. 26, 2021, in Salida.
He was born Feb. 10, 2003, in Bremerton, Washington, to Robin Sedillo and George Ott.
He lived there with his mother, along with his brother and sister, until his mother was transferred to San Diego and he was brought to Cañon City by his grandma Tina in September 2007. His mother returned at the end of 2008.
During this time he was diagnosed with ADHD and autism.
He started prekindergarten in Washington state and went to Headstart when he arrived in Cañon City. He then attended McKinley and Harrison schools before entering Cañon City High School.
In 2018 he started high school in Cotopaxi, where he graduated May 2021.
Growing up he loved riding his bike and ripstick. When living on Washington Street in Cañon City, he could often be found riding at the skate park on Orchard.
He loved collecting coins, foreign money, Pokemon Cards, Magic Cards, gadgets, doodads and fidget spinners. He enjoyed the Harry Potter movies and when he got his first pair of glasses thought he looked like Harry, so he didn’t mind wearing his glasses.
He loved telling jokes and he loved laughing. He was thrilled to be taller than most people and always made fun of his feet being so big.
He loved his dog, Bella, and she would often be found in his duffle bag while he was riding his bike around Cañon City. During his stay in Cañon, he could be seen riding anywhere and everywhere any day of the week.
Mr. Ott went back to Salida to stay for a month to be closer to his mother and brother. While there, he was riding his bike around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 to do some tricks at the downtown skate park and enjoying what he liked best. He was attempting to do an aerial when it went wrong.
His family and friends said he took his joy and laughter with him when he died, and he will be greatly missed by one and all who met him.
Survivors include his mother; brother, Gabriel; sister, Jaedyn; his father and stepmother, Jessica; grandpa George; grandma Mary; grandma Tina; grandpa Tim; great-grandma Nora Sedillo; half-siblings, Ayden, Lance, Zoey and Chloe; uncles and aunts, Matt, Molly, Noelle, Jodie, James, Michele, Kenny, Timoth and JoLee; great-uncles and aunts, Lonnie, Patti, Suzie, Roger, Wanda, Clayton, Joseph and Crystal; and cousins, Lorianna, Bradly, Demona, Justina, Charlien, Sophia, Logan and Juliet.
A celebration of his life took place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8, 2021, at Cañon City Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3180 E. Main St., Cañon City, CO 81212.
Arrangements were with Harwood Cremation and Funeral Service in Cañon City.
Online condolences may be offered at www.harwoodfunerals.com.
