Funeral services for Shane Joseph Valdez were held at 10 a.m. Dec. 17, 2022, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home Chapel in Salida.
The Rev. Chuck Surface officiated the service.
The obituary was read by Mr. Valdez’s sister Rochelle Tracey.
This was followed by the family’s requested song of “Go Rest High on the Mountain.”
The eulogy was given by close friend Jeff Criswell.
The final song, “My Way,” was selected by his children.
The benediction was given by the Rev. Surface.
Announcement of the celebration of Mr. Valdez’s life was made by his sister Rochelle Tracey and was held immediately after the service at Granzella Hall.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.