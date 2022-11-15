Debora Esperanza Zane

Deborah Esperanza Zane, 77, of Salida died Oct. 21, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 9, 1945, in San Diego, California, to Edward and Lou Zane.
She was married to Donald Hughes from 1965 to 1978 and together they had a son, Zackary.
She spent most of her life in San Diego until 2011, when she moved to Salida to be with her son and grandchildren.
She was an artist and an academic, who earned multiple degrees from San Diego State University, including geography and religious studies.
She was an apprentice of Professor Allen Anderson, who guided her on her lifelong spiritual journey.
Friends and family said she called herself a traveler of the “path of spirit.”
She was a textile artist, first as a dyer and spinner of wool fleece and then as a loom weaver.
She produced wall tapestries and later specialized in art-to-wear by weaving her own fabrics and designing handcrafted clothing.
Her clothing was sold in locations across the United States, including Santa Fe, New York City, San Francisco and San Diego.
Later in life she explored the medium of handmade silk and felt.
Though art and the study of self-transformation were her passions, she was also an avid gardener, cook and mother to Bear, her little white dog.
Family and friends said many Salidans will remember her on one of her daily walks in downtown with Bear by her side.
They said she loved a good celebration, perfecting new recipes, and her baking skills were second to none.
Her garden was full of vibrant flowers and her vegetable harvest was always bountiful.
Friends and family said they will remember her as kind, generous, creative and a dedicated scholar and writer.
They said she will be forever loved.
Survivors include her son, Zackary (Susan) Hughes; and granddaughters, Izzy and Maggie.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.