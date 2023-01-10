Maria Olivia Payne, 83, of Salida died Jan. 2, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, surrounded by her children.
She was born July 26, 1939, in El Rito, New Mexico, to Antonio Amarante and Maria Lugardita (Avila) Gonzales.
Her parents later moved to and lived in Salida.
She attended El Rito High School when living with her grandmother Maria Eufemia Avila and graduated in 1958.
When she was married she traveled and lived in multiple states: Texas, New Mexico, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Idaho and then back to Colorado where she lived for many years.
During her working career she was a housekeeper, caregiver and motel manager.
Friends and family said she was a great cook and her family especially loved her posole, beans and green chile.
She enjoyed fishing, playing board games, especially Scrabble, where it was almost impossible to beat her, and she was a quick study at completing word search puzzles.
She was an avid reader, loved traveling to visit her children and grandchildren, enjoyed going to the nearest casino to try her luck at the slots and liked watching soap operas.
Friends and family said she was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
Mrs. Payne was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jose “George’ Gonzales; husbands, Jose I. Herrera and Martie J. Payne; and longtime companion, Harold A. Coffman.
Survivors include her children, Becky (Fred) Roybal of Grand Junction, Paul (Brandy) Herrera of Las Vegas, Nevada, Rosalie (Kevin) Pinney of Phoenix, Arizona, Olivia Herrera of Longmont, Bertha (Eddie) Martinez of Firestone and Travis (Tanya) Payne of Grand Junction; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and close friends.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, and a luncheon will be provided at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints following the graveside service.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
