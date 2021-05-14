Daniel Scott “Scotty” Troy, 67, of Detroit, Michigan, died April 29, 2021, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit from complications of a stroke.
He was born in June 1954 in Kokomo, Indiana, to Daniel Sims Troy and Nancy Isham Troy.
He graduated from Haworth High School in Kokomo and attended Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City, Michigan.
He worked in the building and finish carpentry business from Northern Michigan to the Florida Keys and finally Salida.
Friends and family said his life was full of big adventures from a young age, including snow skiing in Michigan, Colorado, Utah, Montana and California and teaching wind surfing in the Florida Keys and Hood River, Oregon, along with being a wind surfer representative.
They said he had a passion for cooking fabulous food and entertaining his wonderful friends he met along the way, and he was very quick witted, silly and very funny.
His circle of friends was very large, and friends and family said he couldn’t wait to call a friend to say, “I have story for you.”
Mr. Troy was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sister, Abby Troy (Tim) Dunn of Arvada; brother, Stan (Ramona) Troy of Roswell, Georgia; and nephews, Chandler (Nicole) Troy of Westfield, Indiana, Ethan (Amanda) Troy of Colorado Springs and Tyler Troy (Jenny Armstrong) of Salt Lake City, Utah.
A celebration of his life is being planned for this summer.
Arrangements were with Cremation Society of Michigan.
