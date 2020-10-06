Wayne D. Hoffmann, 63, died Sept. 29, 2020, at his home in Buena Vista.
Mr. Hoffman was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He married his wife Linda in 1976 and together they had two children Jonathan and Julie.
Mr. Hoffman loved to be in the kitchen and worked as a chef at Copper Mountain and at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
He spent his free time volunteering for Chaffee County Fire Department, Chaffee County Search and Rescue, as well as the sheriff’s posse.
Later in life he served on boards for the fire department and search and rescue.
Survivors include his wife of almost 44 years; children John (Renee) and Julie (Scott); grandchildren Aubrey, William, Fin, and Jaxon; and grandchildren Felicity and Dusty.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 11, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church
All who wish to attend are welcome.
Arrangements were with Runyan-Kent Funeral Home in Buena Vista.
