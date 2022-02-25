Floyd Louis Fauser, 83, of Buena Vista died Feb. 18, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Colome, South Dakota.
Mr. Fauser served four years in the U.S. Air Force and two years in the reserves.
He enjoyed his job of 47 years at Climax Molybdenum Mine.
Friends and family said he was known as a quiet (though not always) man who was a good listener. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, picnics and eating.
They said he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Daniel (Jenny) Fauser and Rodney (Kathryn) Fauser; and grandchildren, Brooke, Darrin and Blake.
A celebration of his life will take place in summer.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
