Barbara Joann Medrano Walton, 89, died Nov. 22, 2020 in Colorado Springs following a lengthy illness.
She was born June 4, 1931 in Salida to Emma Coster and James Medrano.
She attended Saint Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Salida High School.
She then went on to Colorado Springs to become a legal secretary for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; and her husbands Vernon Garnier and Judge Norman Walton.
Survivors include her son Gregory Garnier; brother Fred Medrano; sister Beverly Hulsey; sister-in-law Claudine Medrano of Salida; several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned At this time.
Arrangements were with Alternative Cremations of Colorado Springs.
