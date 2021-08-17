Former Salida resident Gideon James Spaar, 42, died July 16, 2021, at his home in Seattle, Washington.
He was born April 13, 1979, in Denver to Arthur Gideon Spaar and Susan Spaar.
Mr. Spaar recently relocated to Seattle from Las Vegas, Nevada, to be with his fiancé, Matt Gray.
Friends and family said he was a giving and loving man who warmed up a room with his presence and was loved by many. They said his infectious laugh would make people laugh and smile and was guaranteed to brighten your day.
They also said he was incredibly intelligent and could do anything he put his mind to.
Mr. Spaar loved traveling, cooking, making his famous cheesecake and going out to nice restaurants with his fiancé.
Survivors include his parents; brother, Michael Spaar; fiancé, Matt Gray; and countless other family and friends.
His memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 28, 2021, at Holiday Lanes Colorado, 10350 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. The service will include a virtual option. To RSVP and track updates, visit https://fb.me/e/1033J2gTq.
A Gideon Spaar Memorial Fund has been set up at https://gofund.me/e7aa1e34.
Arrangements were with Columbia Funeral Home in Seattle.
