Sylvia Claunch Reicher Cole Reeves, 90, of Salida died Dec. 4, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 25, 1932, in La Junta.
She was raised in La Junta until she met her “Montana Cowboy,” Charles Reicher, who she said swept her off her feet.
She gave him three girls and 23 years of her life.
When he died, she married her second husband, Roy Cole.
They enjoyed 33 years until he died.
She then married her third husband, Jerry Reeves, to whom she was married until her death.
Mrs. Reeves had many health problems throughout her life and survived, but due to chronic pain and being diagnosed with dementia in May 2021, she declined quickly until her death.
She loved and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends and family said she had a special relationship with her grandson Charlie, who would sing to her and pray for her often.
She also enjoyed horses, sheep, chickens, gardening and flowers.
She loved traveling to Las Vegas and Blue Mesa for rodeos and camping.
She was especially proud of being Miss Stampede in Monte Vista in 1959.
In her later years, she loved her church family at Temple Baptist and her friends at the soup kitchen.
She was preceded in death by her first two husbands, daughter Serretta Reicher and her parents.
Survivors include her husband Jerry Reeves; daughters Sarah Reicher Ross and Shonda Reicher Graves; grandsons, Charlie Ross and Seth Ross; granddaughters, Brittany Graves Kinsbury and Shayla Graves; great-granddaughters, Gabriella Graves and Gracie Kinsbury; seven brothers and sisters; countless nieces, nephews; and many others.
Her funeral services will be at noon Dec. 16, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
