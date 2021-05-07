Margaret Rae Kelso, 88, died May 2, 2021, in Simla.
She was born Feb. 10, 1933, in Granite to Edward and Mary Bradbury.
She graduated from Salida High School.
On June 12, 1952, she married Clarence Scott Kelso.
Mrs. Kelso was a longtime resident of Howard, and an avid church member.
Friends and family said she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
They said her favorite bible verse was Colossians 1:27, always saying, “Christ in me, the hope if glory.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Vernon Kelso; brothers; and sisters.
Survivors include her sons Scott (Brenda), of Buckeye, Arizona, Steve (Debbie) of Salida, Eugene of Centennial and Ken of Monument; ten grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Arrangements were with Love’s Funeral Home in Limon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.