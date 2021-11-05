Janet L. Schmid, 79, died Oct. 30, 2021, at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs.
She was born April 17, 1942, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to James and Louise Cleary.
She attended Richfield Park High School and received her registered nursing degree from Clara Maass Nursing School of Belleville, New Jersey, in 1963.
She married Harald Schmid in 1963.
Mrs. Schmid became an administrative coordinator at Raritan Valley Hospital in Raritan, New Jersey, from 1968 to 1971.
She worked at Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan from 1971 to 1988, starting out as a part-time staff nurse, becoming assistant director of in service and serving as the infection control nurse until 1988.
She then worked for Lyons Veterans Hospital in Lyons, New Jersey, as an infection control administrator until she retired due to disability in 1992.
She also attended Trenton State College and received her teaching degree in 1984.
Mrs. Schmid served as president of the New Jersey State Nurses Association, District 3, for an unprecedented three terms from 1977 to 1983.
A scholarship in her name was opened at Clara Maas Hospital for deserving nursing students.
Mrs. Schmid was a member of Eastern Star and was a Worthy Matron.
The Schmids moved to Colorado in 1992.
Mrs. Schmid saw a need at the Salida Hospital for a more robust infection control department and volunteered her time and knowledge to help as well as many medical books to assist the team.
She also volunteered her time and knowledge to help set up the health ministry at St. Rose of Lima Church in Buena Vista.
Friends and family said Mrs. Schmid was a great source of comfort to her friends and family and would not hesitate to offer her help to anyone who needed it.
She shared her medical knowledge and time with anyone in need.
Friends and family said she was a loving, devoted wife and mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Schmid, who died in 2011.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years; daughter, Carolyn Schmid (Terence Hyde); brother, James (Betty) Cleary; and nephew, Bobbie Cleary.
A memorial service will be held to remember and honor Mrs. Schmid.
Arrangements were with Simply Cremation of Colorado Springs.
