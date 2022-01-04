A Mass of Christian burial for Cena B. Troutman was held at 11 a.m. Dec. 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
The Rev. Jim Williams was the celebrant.
Musicians Judy Bullen and Mary Jo Sandell performed “Here I Am, Lord,” “Kumbaya,” “Ave Maria” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
Pallbearers were Travis Troutman, Wade Troutman, Douglas Troutman, Jeremiah New, John Brian New, David Howerton, Colt Troutman, Dakota Troutman and Nathan Jones.
Honorary pallbearers were Mrs. Troutman’s great-grandsons.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery, where members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Marine Corps League conducted their traditional flag presentation and Ted Sarai played taps.
