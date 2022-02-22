Former Salida resident John “Johnny” Paul Walker, 67, died Feb. 8, 2022, in Wheat Ridge after a battle with esophageal cancer.
He was born July 8, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Orville Jackson Walker and Nancy (Duby) Walker.
He grew up in Youngstown and Toledo, Ohio, and graduated from high school in Toledo in 1973.
After high school he went to trade school for electronic engineering technology at ITT Technical Institute in Dayton, Ohio.
Upon graduation from tech school in 1974, Mr. Walker moved from Ohio to the greater Denver area. seeking Colorado’s blue skies and skiing.
In 1980 He married Virginia (Parido) Chess in Grand County. They had three daughters together.
In the late 1980s Mr. Walker moved to the Roaring Fork Valley, where he became a licensed plumber.
In 1994 he married Dianne (Frazee) Walker, and in 1998 they moved from the Roaring Fork Valley to Salida.
Mr. Walker was a handyman and a home inspector in Chaffee County until 2018 when he retired and moved to Prescott, Arizona.
In 2021 he moved back to Colorado and lived in Greeley.
Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jeanette Walker.
Survivors include his daughters, Fawn Walker of Englewood, Florida, Brittney (Steven) Vaughn of Greeley and Jacque (Jared) Goff of Wheat Ridge; grandchildren, Adelaide and Jack Vaughn; and sister Marianne Holman of Denver.
A celebration of his life will take place this spring or summer. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Youngstown, Ohio.
Condolences may be left on Mr. Walker’s online guest book at http://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/john-johnny-walker/8730.
