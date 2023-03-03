Funeral services for Edward Heppler will be held at 11 a.m. March 10, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 320 E. Fifth St.
A luncheon will be provided at the St. Joseph school auditorium after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
