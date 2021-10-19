Franklin Earl Springer, 87, of Colorado Springs died Sept. 13, 2021, after several years of congestive heart failure.
He was born April 18, 1934, in Hereford, Texas, to Jesse Earl Springer and Lillian Marie Fulkerson.
He graduated in 1956 from West Texas University, where he met and married Marcena Reisdorph.
After moving to Amarillo, Texas, he worked as a jet mechanic instructor at Amarillo Air Force Base and later became manager of Attebury Grain Elevator.
In 1964 he moved his family to Buena Vista and managed Lost Creek Ranch until he purchased his dream, Mountain View Ranch, in 1972.
His vision led to the development of a subdivision where he designed and built homes for lot owners, and eventually to the development of sprinkler systems and hydroelectric plants.
After divorcing in 1998, Mr. Springer continued improving the ranch.
Friends and family said he remained a longtime valued and respected resident of Buena Vista for 53 years.
Shortly after the sale of the ranch in 2017, he met his future wife, Sylvia McCullough, and settled in Colorado Springs for his final four years.
They married Oct. 7, 2020.
By then Mr. Springer had become an important member of his wife’s family.
Friends and family said he will always be loved and missed by the many whose lives and hearts he touched in special ways.
They said his strong faith in the Lord brought him peace as he took his last earthly breath and his first heavenly breath to begin his eternal life with his Savior Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his sister Gwyn Wallace; mother; father; and stepmother, Esther Marie Nafzger.
Survivors include his sisters Leta Swatzell of Jacksonville, Florida, Susanna Barbian of Lenoir City, Tennessee, and Twyla Skov of Sun City, Arizona; children, Michelle Madd of Colorado Springs, Doug Springer of Boise, Idaho, and David Springer of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Michelle Long of Dallas, Texas, Danielle Springer of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Julianna Springer of Sumner, Texas; his wife; and her family, Cindy and Jim Carson of Colorado Springs and Cindy’s children, Nick Markowski of Midlothian, Texas, Alex Markowski of Holly Ridge, North Carolina, and Talia Markowski of Dallas.
A celebration of life service will take place at 10 am. Nov. 13, 2021, at Woodmen Valley Stone Chapel, 280 E. Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, and livestreamed at https://woodmenvalley.org/memorialstream.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements were with Return to Nature Funeral Home of Colorado Springs.
