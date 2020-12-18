Clyde Hubert Gleason, 88, died Nov. 16, 2020 at his residence in Fort Collins, surrounded by family.
He was born in 1932 in Guide Rock, Nebraska to Clifford and Cleone Gleason, one of four children.
As a child he enjoyed hunting with his dog Sooner and eating gooseberry pie.
Friends and family said when he was young he was mischievous at times and loved sharing many memorable moments.
They said Sooner and Clyde often found themselves in predicaments that they couldn’t escape without real consequences, like the time Sooner encountered a skunk and they found themselves taking a tomato bath.
His early school age years were spent in a one-room schoolhouse.
The Gleason family later moved to Hardy, Nebraska where he graduated high school in 1950.
From 1952-1956 he served in the U.S. Navy.
He was aboard an aircraft carrier, the USS Kearsarge, during the Korean War.
On one of his trips home he met his future bride-to-be.
Mr. Gleason married Joan Himmelberg in May of 1955.
The couple had nine children they raised in the Catholic faith.
He worked as a construction engineering technician for the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation.
This work took he and his family to many unforeseen places, one of which was Salida, in 1966.
Upon retirement from the Bureau of Reclamation the Gleasons remained in Salida.
Too young to be completely retired, Mr. Gleason took a job working for ASI Construction in Buena Vista.
He finished his career with ASI and retired in 2004.
While in Salida he involved himself in various clubs.
For a short time he was part of the Shavano Indian dancers, a scout group, where he handmade a variety of costumes, which are still enjoyed by his family.
He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club lodge where he grew many friendships.
While in Salida he enjoyed teaching his boys how to enjoy the outdoors and they enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, camping and golfing.
In 2004 Mr. and Mrs. Gleason moved to Greeley, where he continued making memories with his family while spending time in the duck blind, trolling the lake for walleye and cheering on the Broncos and Rockies.
His later years of retirement were spent in Fort Collins, where he was able to be with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends said he adored his wife and loved his family and he often said that he would never have been the man he was had it not been for “his sweetheart”.
They said Clyde remained a devout Catholic and had a strong love for the Lord.
Friends and family said he was a loving 88-year-old husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
Mr. Gleason was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jim and Ron Gleason; his in-laws George and Hilda Himmelberg; granddaughters Katelyn Jardine and Stephanie Gleason; and great-granddaughters Adalynn Maline and Rose Gleason.
Survivors include his wife; children Donald Gleason, Denise (Rex) Bell, Renee (Ed) Holloway, Daniel (Debra) Gleason, Richard (Cindy) Gleason, Rhonda (Jeff) Wolff, Timothy Gleason, Thomas (Rose) Gleason and Kimberly (Chris) Cribari; thirty grandchildren; forty-one great-grandchildren; a sister Linda; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held in the spring of 2021 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Fort Collins, followed by burial at Grandview Cemetery also in Fort Collins.
Arrangements for Funeral and burial will be announced, at a later time.
The family requests continued prayers and donations in Clyde’s memory may be made to Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, Ram Catholic, 1220 University Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80521. Checks can be written to Ram Catholic or donations may be made at saintjohn.church.
Arrangements were with Goes Funeral Care.
Online condolences may be offered at goesfunderalcare.com.
