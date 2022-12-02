Former Salida resident Kathryn Ann Fogle, 81, of Florence died Nov. 18, 2022, after an accident at home.
She was born April 22, 1941, in Ottawa, Kansas, to Mildred and Franklin Daniel Fogle, the fifth of six children.
She graduated from Ottawa High School and married Donald Wayne Griffin in 1959.
The family moved to Leadville in 1969 and later to Buena Vista. After her divorce in 1973, Ms. Fogle moved to Salida, where she raised her three children and purchased her own home while working a number of jobs.
Involve in nursing for years, she obtained her licensed practical nurse certification and worked at Salida’s Columbine Manor for several decades, also serving as a home health nurse. In addition, she worked at St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
After Hurricane Katrina she went to New Orleans and helped rebuild homes with Habitat for Humanity. She also volunteered for Farm to Table in Salida.
Her family said she cared deeply that people around her were well cared for, and in her spare time she was often known to pitch in and assist however possible with folks in need or their families.
Ms. Fogle was a skilled seamstress, knitter and crocheter, crafting children’s puppets in the 1970s, which were sold in shops in a number of mountain towns. In her later years she made beautiful afghans and quilts as family gifts and donated more than 300 quilts to charities for Wounded Warriors, an orphanage and later the dormitory of a school near Juarez, Mexico.
She loved hiking the various trails around Salida and climbing multiple fourteeners. One of her favorite trails was Greens Creek.
She was an avid reader, enjoying historical and fictional accounts of early mountain settlers.
She also volunteered her time at the Caring and Sharing thrift store in Salida for some time.
After making Salida her home since the 1970s, she moved to Florence several years ago to be closer to her daughter, Gretchen, and son Aaron, and she continued work in home health care and volunteering, including Care and Share food bank and maintaining the grounds around Bell Tower. She was especially fond of her last home health client, Lori Ahrens.
She volunteered at the local Fishes & Loaves ministry for years and was a devoted worshiper and church member for decades.
An experienced gardener, she also delighted in her flock of chickens and her dog, Sissy.
Survivors include her daughter, Gretchen Elder of Florence; sons, Don (Becky) Griffin of Elizabeth and Aaron (Kendra) Griffin of Pueblo West; grandchildren, Amber Tigranyan of Santa Clarita, California, Jessica Bjork (Blue Corey) of Florence, Logan Griffin of Denver and Jodi and Ashley Griffin of Pueblo West; great-grandchildren, Sierra, Sona and Arman Tigranyan of Santa Clarita and Everett and Carbon Corey of Florence; brothers, Richard (Sylvia) Fogle of Naples, Florida, Ted (Karen) Fogle of Ottawa, Karl (Sharon) Fogle of Grand Island, Nebraska, and John (Barbara) Fogle of Dana Point, California; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Cañon City at a later date.
According to her wishes, her ashes will be spread in the mountains surrounding Salida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the giver’s choice.
