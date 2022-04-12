Marvin LeRoy Nordby, 78, died March 28, 2022, after a long struggle with COPD. His daughter was by his side.
He was born Feb. 16, 1944, in Irwin, Iowa, to Arlo and Mabel Nordby.
His childhood was spent working the family farm with his parents and a sister, Carol.
Mr. Nordby married Patricia Burger on Oct. 30, 1965. They met at Mickels Restaurant in Harlan, Iowa.
The couple moved to Salida in 1974 with their two children.
Their third child was born four years later.
Friends and family said Mrs. Nordby was not excited about the move from her home and family, but Mr. Nordby really wanted to live where there were mountains.
When he wasn’t working to support his family, tinkering on an invention he dreamt up or building anything he could think of, he enjoyed hunting deer and elk.
In his younger years he loved to fish, go camping or anything to get him into the mountains that brought him to Colorado.
Mr. Nordby earned his master electrician license in 1982 while he was working full time and building a home for his family.
In 1983 he opened Marv’s Electric, which he operated ever since.
Friends and family said he was always so thankful of the friends he made of his customers, many of whom became close personal friends, which meant the world to him.
His wife died after 55 years of marriage and his only son died 10 days later.
Friends and family said Mr. Nordby was not the same after these losses.
They said his grandsons have all counted on him as much as his own children did, and his great-grandchildren made him smile like no other.
They said he leaves them heartbroken over such a loss, for which they were ready, but they are thankful he is free from all his pain.
Mr. Nordby was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and son, Mike Nordby.
Survivors include his sister, Carol Pawling; daughters, Marti (John) Dodgen and Sara Nordby; five grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.
His memorial services are set for 11 a.m. May 7, 2022, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
