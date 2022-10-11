Roberta “Bobbi” Luchetta, 84, died Oct. 9, 2022.
She was born June 25, 1938, in Gilman to Robert and Nellie Ellis.
She grew up in Minturn and graduated with a class of 10 from Minturn High School in 1956.
She played saxophone in the band and was a cheerleader.
After high school, she moved to Salida, having many family ties here, as her mother grew up in Salida as a member of the Wilkins family.
She began working in the office at the Salida Hospital shortly after moving to Salida.
She married Louis Luchetta in 1958 and was a full-time mom to their two children.
Mrs. Luchetta was an avid sports fan and watched all of her children’s games as Spartans, as well as numerous events before they even started playing.
She became known to players from competing teams of the Pikes Peak League and was on friendly terms with players and families from Leadville, Buena Vista and Florence.
She was an avid supporter of the Salida school system and actively involved in her children’s academics.
She later was employed as a school cook at Longfellow Elementary School.
She loved getting to know the children and teasing with them and was affectionately called “Mrs. Cook” by many children.
Friends and family said her skills as a cook, especially as a baker, were legendary.
Her Christmas trays featured Italian delicacies, including scalille and tordili.
They said she also made the world’s best potica, having combined recipes of two neighbors.
Mrs. Luchetta was always a hard worker, having also worked at the Salida Flower Store, the Sub Shop and independently cleaning homes and motels and picking piñon nuts.
Friends and family said she was a great wife and mother and was revered as a second mom to many, including her great-nieces Jackie Mosgrove and Julie Lafferty and numerous coworkers and friends.
They said she was well known for her generosity and kindness and will be missed by those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Nina (Melburn) Trump, who was 18 years older; and by three of her nieces with whom she grew up, Melba Trump, Sandy Satterfield Trump and Ann Trump.
Survivors include her husband; children, Michael Luchetta and Kathleen Arena; grandchildren, Nicolas Luchetta, Jennifer Luchetta, Danielle Arena and Mathew Arena; nieces Jerry (Terry) Hannah and Ruth Trump of Oregon; in-laws Jim and Emma Luchetta, Bill and Betty Heister and Louise Gibson; and more than 75 great-, great-great- and great-great-great-nieces and nephews in her Oregon family, and eight nephews and nieces on her husband’s side of the family – all of whom called her Aunt Bobbi.
A celebration of her life and funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest making a donation to the Salida Spartan Booster Club.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
