Katherine Marguerite “K.M.” Burgess Joffe, 99, of Salida died May 5, 2022, in Salida.
She was born Dec. 19, 1922, in Platter, Oklahoma, the third of five children of Katherine M. Stanley Burgess and Vernon Oliver Burgess.
She graduated from Mena (Arkansas) High School in 1940. She attended Arkansas Polytechnic College and was awarded a teacher’s certificate on graduation in 1942.
In September 1941 she met Michael Joffe of Rochester, New York, at a college dance. They married June 7, 1942, and were married for 44 years.
After service in World War II Mr. Joffe returned to work with the U.S. Corps of Engineers until he could enter college on the GI Bill for 3½ years at the University of Arkansas.
Son Michael Lee and daughter Sunny Lynne were born during this time.
After Mr. Joffe graduated, his career took the family to east Texas, south Arkansas and eventually Southern California.
While in Arkansas Mrs. Joffe returned to college and earned a full teaching credential in 1961. She taught one year in Arkansas and 17 years in California.
The couple retired from work in California and moved to northwest Arkansas, where she taught third grade for 10 years.
Retiring again in 1989 at age 67, after teaching a total of 28 years, Mrs. Joffe was named “An Exceptional Teacher” for West Fork Elementary School in 1989.
Mr. Joffe went to work at the University of Arkansas to manage construction of a new Engineering Research Center. However, in March 1986 the explosion of a malfunctioning heating element took his life.
Mrs. Joffe later established the Michael Joffe Engineering Scholarship Foundation, which annually awards a scholarship to a junior engineering student.
Mrs. Joffe traveled extensively in both the U.S. and abroad and attended many Elderhostel programs. In 1992 while attending one of those programs, she discovered The Nature Conservancy Hassayampa River Preserve near Wickenburg, Arizona. She was curious about the facility and was offered a “live-in volunteer” job for the summer. She was there for several months and eventually moved into Sun City West in late 1994.
She continued as a docent at the preserve until 2006, leading many guided tours on the trail system. She was awarded The Nature Conservancy’s Volunteer of the Year for Arizona in 1997.
Mrs. Joffe was an active member of the Central Arizona American Association of University Women.
In 1992 she met a kindred spirit, James A. Jones, known as “Jazz,” a Colorado native, at an Elderhostel on Point Loma, California. The couple camped, hiked, danced, fished and traveled widely.
After living summers in Fairplay and Salida for nine years, in 2006 Mrs. Joffe moved to Salida permanently, where she was involved in The Shavano Poets, Chaffee County Writers’ Exchange, a younger women’s World Writers Book Club, the American Humanists’ Association, the Democratic Party, a senior hiking group and Salida Regional Library.
Her calling card read: “Lover of Thinkers, Doers, Caregivers, Humorists and Musicians; Happy Wanderer, Romantic Idealist, Hiker, Perennial Student, Ballroom Dancer, Retired Teacher.”
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sunny Lynne Joffe Wergen, in 2013; son-in-law, Tom Wergen; and compadre James A. “Jazz” Jones in 2008.
Survivors include her son, Michael L. Joffe (Connie Keller) of Fairplay; granddaughter, Tacy Joffe (Ray) Minor of Fayetteville, Arkansas; grandson, Patrick Michael Joffe of Tulsa, Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Lela Christine Minor and Abi Violet Minor of Fayetteville and Alexander Michael Joffe of Tulsa; Jacqui Brandli, the grandchildren’s mother, of Fayetteville; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial donations may be sent to Salida Regional Library or Michael Joffe Scholarship Foundation, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Interment took place May 17, 2022, in Fayetteville.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
