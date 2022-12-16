Sue Bayuk, 87, of Salida died Dec. 9, 2022.
Sue was born Feb. 1, 1935, in Salida to Gaylord and Genevieve (Kilgore) Moore.
She married John Bayuk in 1956 in Salida.
Mrs. Bayuk worked in insurance and had a furniture business in Salida.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Lloyd Moore; and sister, Colleen Mitchell.
Survivors include her sons, Steve (Joye) Bayuk and Jim (Pam) Bayuk; grandchildren, Chris (Susan) Bayuk, Chase (Colette) Bayuk, Jamie Bayuk, Melissa (Matt) Rager, Renee Kethley and Stephanie Kethley; great-grandchildren, Kobe Robertson, Celeste Robertson, Desirae Bayuk, Braxton Bayuk, Jayce Bayuk and Aspen Kethley.
No funeral plans have been made at this time.
Arrangements are with Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs.
