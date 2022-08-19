Joan Ladelle “Ginger” Behrman, 87, died Aug. 11, 2022, surrounded by her husband and children.
She was born March 25, 1935, in Englewood to Jesse Earl and Florence Estelle Shields.
As a child, she lived in Englewood, where friends and family said she accepted Christ as her savior and lord at age 8.
Some of her childhood was spent living on a homestead with her family just south of Hartsel.
When she was 10, her family moved to Buena Vista, where her father opened Earl’s Tire & Radiator Shop.
She attended elementary school in the ground floor of what is now the Buena Vista Heritage Museum.
She was a cheerleader all four years of high school.
She developed her skills as an artist and musician, playing piano, drums and trombone.
In 1953, after graduation, she married her girlhood sweetheart, William Ernest “Bill” Behrman, on Christmas Eve.
The couple moved to Missouri, where her husband was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.
Their first child, Ladelle, was born there.
Following Mr. Behrman’s discharge from the Army, they lived in Salida for a few months, then settled in Buena Vista, where Trina and Patsy were born.
She became a pastor’s wife at 22 when her husband became a minister.
For a year they served as pastors in Buena Vista then moved to pastor a tiny church in Castle Rock.
Stephen and Scott were born during that time.
In 1967 the family moved to Burlington to pioneer Bethel Assembly of God.
Mrs. Behrman was the church pianist, Bible teacher, host to innumerable guests, encourager and assistant to her husband/pastor.
Friends and family said she was a compassionate counselor and a tremendous example to all who knew her.
Over the years, she directed communitywide musicals and drama productions at the church and local high school auditorium.
Mrs. Behrman was an awesome mother, friends and family said.
She was a skilled seamstress and made her children’s clothes.
Friends and family said she taught them piano and how to sing in harmony as well as the value of prayer, study of the Bible and living a life of holiness and integrity.
All five children are in ministries around the world.
After 25 years of pastoring in Burlington, the Behrmans answered the call to world missions.
For the next 23 years, she accompanied her husband on most of his trips to 36 nations, teaching in ministerial training schools and conferences and assisting in planting new churches in western Nepal.
Friends and family said she was known for her generosity and sensitivity to the needs of others, endeavoring to take care of them.
They said she delighted in being an instrument of provision and had faith to believe.
They said, in recent times especially, she would talk about the future and heaven, the Lord soon coming and the believer’s eternal dwelling place.
Mrs. Behrman was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Pat Shields and Marjorie Lawley.
Survivors include her husband; children, Ladelle Peabody, Trina Lea (Mark) Hankins, Patsy Maureen (Tony) Cameneti, Stephen Barton (Kimberly) Behrman and William Scott (Susan) Behrman; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 2022, at Valley Fellowship Church, 608 S. San Juan Ave., Buena Vista.
Memorial gifts may be sent to the Ginger Behrman Memorial Fund, Behrman Ministries, P.O. Box 1203, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
To give online, visit www.missionoflife.net Ginger Behrman Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
