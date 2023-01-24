Former Salida resident April Elizabeth Doolittle, 61, died Jan. 2, 2023, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
She was born April 5, 1961, to Denver and Sharon Borders.
After finishing high school, she devoted her life to caring for people. She spent 25 years, including when she lived in Salida from 1989-2000, as a certified nursing assistant caring for older people, before becoming disabled.
She did not let disability slow her down and devoted her time to helping run the Little Miracle Workers nonprofit, helping drive local friends on errands and spending time raising kids.
Her family said she loved to travel and would do anything for a friend, even if it meant robbing Peter to pay Paul.
They said her biggest accomplishment was the love and lessons she was able to share with all her “children.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Griffin; and best friend, Connie Pickens.
Survivors include her daughter, Marissa (Jon) Duffee; stepchildren, Amber (Mike) Agnew, Rodney (Brandy) Glenn, Ashley Glenn and Tyler Griffin; her guardianship babies; ex-son-in-law, Toby (Tashina) Sutton; 10 grandchildren; and many more friends and family.
Her memorial service was at 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2023, at Davis Family Funeral Home in Dewey, Oklahoma.
Arrangements were with Davis Family Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.davisfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/April-Doolittle/#!/TributeWall.
