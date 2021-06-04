Ada Jane Holman-Vaupel, 72, died May 22, 2021, in Cañon City, Colorado.
She was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Salida. She graduated from Salida High School and was a long-time resident of Chaffee County.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Holman; and sister, Mable Holman-Hall.
Survivors include her sons Shane (Mindy) Holman of Cañon City, Jim Vaupel of Coaldale; grandchildren, Noah, Jon, Josh, Azriel, and Jake; her mother, Jean Holman; siblings, Frank, Pete, Betsy, Edie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held along with a potluck dinner from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 20, 2021, at the Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs.
All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Arrangements were with Holt Funeral Home in Cañon City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.