Arthur Claud “Dusty” Ketterman, 92, died Dec. 15, 2021.
He was born Aug. 19, 1929, in Springfield to Isaac and Sylvia Ketterman.
He served as a U.S. Marine Corps artillery instructor during the Korean War.
After his service, Mr. Ketterman started his family with his wife, Melva (Crawford) Ketterman, in Pueblo, raising three children and working as a pipefitter at CF&I for 33 years.
Family and friends said he devoted his life to his faith and his family. He was very involved in his church and ran the YMCA church softball league for many years.
Mr. Ketterman spent most of his spare time with his family enjoying the outdoors – fishing, camping and hunting.
His family said he excelled at gardening and woodworking, sharing his gift with family and friends.
Mr. Ketterman moved to Salida in his later years and enjoyed being near his daughter and the mountains.
Family and friends said he touched many lives and was admired for his kindness and patience to all. They said he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be forever in their hearts.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ray and Kenneth Ketterman.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years; son, Steve (Sheila) Ketterman; daughters, Janet (Larry) Sherwood and Cindy (Herb) Mueller; sister, Opal Brinkley, four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 29, 2021, at Imperial Funeral Home in Pueblo, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Imperial Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the giver’s choice.
Arrangements are with Imperial Gardens Funeral, Cremation and Cemetery in Pueblo.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/.
