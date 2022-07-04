Stephen Christopher Turner, 33, of Poncha Springs died June 27, 2022.
He was born Oct. 20, 1988, in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Sherry J. Turner and Christopher Turner.
He was a 2007 Salida High School graduate.
He attended University of Colorado Denver and University of Nevada Las Vegas.
Friends and family said Mr. Turner was a visionary and man of great character who enjoyed reading about health science, fixing and repairing all things tech, but most of all he enjoyed time with his family.
He enjoyed fishing, gathering with friends and family, gaming internationally as Mr. Moose TV, campfires, and game nights – anything to spend time with those he cared about.
Friends and family said his life radiated a love for God, and he was a man who cared deeply and would give the shirt off his back.
Mr. Turner worked in various fields but found a love for computer repair and optimization.
He served the Chaffee County area for many years.
Being a family man was one of his greatest joys, and friends and family said he dedicated himself fiercely to raising his two boys and making his whole family laugh and smile.
They said saying he will be dearly missed simply falls short of his family’s yearning to see him again, and his impact will forever be remembered as he warmed the hearts of many both locally and all around the world.
Mr. Turner was preceded in death by his grandfather James Adams.
Survivors include his grandmother Betty Adams; mother; father; siblings, Seth (Becca) Turner and Breanna Turner; children, James Turner and Samuel Turner; and their mother, Shawnee Mollaun.
His memorial service will be at 10 a.m. July 8, 2022, at Cross Roads Church in Poncha Springs.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, with a reception to follow.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
