Edwin Charles Finch, 69, of Salida, formerly of Pueblo West, died Nov. 13, 2022.
He was born July 19, 1953, in Denver and adopted by Ed and Nina Finch at 5 days old.
He was raised in Wellsville on the family property where the Finch family homesteaded in the mid-1800s.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1970 and from Southern Colorado State College in 1973 with a degree in diesel mechanics.
He served in the military during the Vietnam War in medical evacuation.
In 1980, Mr. Finch met his wife, Betty Wray, and they married on Oct. 30, 1982.
He adopted Betty’s youngest child, Steve, in 1984 when Steve was 7 years old. His family said it was a special time for Mr. Finch, and he was proud to have Steve take his name.
Family and friends said he was a wonderful provider, loving husband, caring father, grandfather and friend and will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul who would give the last dollar in his wallet to help a person in need.
He was always helping a neighbor with household projects. He could fix anything with an engine and was good at home improvement projects.
A perfect day for Mr. Finch would be fly fishing the Arkansas River with his sidekick “Max.”
He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years and his parents.
Survivors include his children, Michael (Evelyn) Steeb of Tempe, Arizona, Debbie (Keith) Kemper of Pueblo West, Shari Clabaugh (Jim Raducha) of Lakewood, Kari (Chris) Kirkpatrick of Pueblo West, Michele (Wes) Heusel of Pueblo and Steve (Nikki) Finch of Wellsville; grandchildren, Amber (Nic) Herron, Annie Ferriera, Austen (Kayla) Novak, Caila (Todd) Whittemore, Ashley Kloess, David Linkowski, Derrek Steeb, Kyle Clabaugh, Cortney Clabaugh, Blaine Kirkpatrick and Kiera Kirkpatrick; great-grandchildren, Devon Neff, Dylon Neff, Hayden Novak, Gavin Novak, Wyatt Whittemore, Wade Whittemore and Kashus Steeb; brother, Terry Finch; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 16, 2022, at Imperial Memorial Gardens Chapel in Pueblo with reception immediately following.
A private family inurnment will take place.
Arrangements are with T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home in Pueblo.
Online condolences may be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com.
