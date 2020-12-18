Graveside services for Makalu “Maki” Bowen were held at 1 p.m. on December 9, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Kevin Boaz officiated the service.
Memories were shared by his parents and other friends.
Musical selection “The Future is Bright” by Fike was played.
