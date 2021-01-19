Funeral services for Richard “Dick” Clifton were held at 11 a.m. Jan. 16, 2021, at Cotopaxi Community Church.
Pastor Steve Holcomb officiated the service.
Musical selections were “Amazing Grace” and “In The Garden.” Both were performed by Pastor Steve Holcomb and Lisa Holcomb accompanied by Deanna Hunt on the piano.
Family and friends shared remembrances and special memories.
Interment followed at Coaldale Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Brandon Clifton, Nathan Bohlken, A.J. Simpson, Michael Clifton, Amanda Clifton, and Danny Clifton.
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Marine Corps League held a traditional flag presentation with gun salute and “Taps” rendered by Ted Sarai.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
