Wesley Craig, 77, of Evans died April 30, 2021, at Centennial Healthcare Center in Greeley.
He was born April 19, 1944, in Denver to Frank and Katherine (Darby) Craig.
He grew up in Salida and graduated from Salida High School in 1962.
After high school, he served one tour in the U.S. Army as a military policeman in Vietnam.
Following his time in the Army, he moved to Elkhart, Kansas, where he worked in agriculture.
There he met Connie Barnes, and the couple married Aug. 20, 1970.
Not long after getting married the couple welcomed their first son, Preston.
After welcoming two more sons, Spencer and Michael, in 1983, they moved to Lamar, where Mr. Craig continued to work in agriculture. Their family’s life revolved around their boys and their high school activities.
Toward the end of the 1990s Mr. and Mrs. Craig moved around and finally settled in Evans.
They lived there for many years and grew to love the area.
Mr. Craig was a member of the Elks Club in Greeley and often golfed in his free time.
After his wife died, Mr. Craig began to travel with his sister, Janet.
They visited many places and he never forgot to bring souvenirs home for his granddaughter, Ella.
They traveled all over the United States and also to Cuba.
He enjoyed traveling to Estes Park and visiting Rocky Mountain National Park, which he did many times with friends and family.
Mr. Craig loved classic cars and trucks.
He kept himself busy and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, fishing and golfing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Survivors include his sons, Preston Craig of Louisville, Spencer (Mary) Craig of Colorado Springs and Michael (Dawn) Craig of Aurora; sister, Janet Kurtz; and granddaughter, Ella Craig.
A celebration of his life will be held from 1-5 p.m. May 23, 2021, at the Greeley Elks Lodge, 3061 W. 29th St., Greeley.
Memorial donations may be sent to Disabled American Veterans, secure.dav.org/donate, or Colorado Veterans Project, coloradogives.org.
Arrangements were with Allnut Funeral and Cremation of Greeley.
Condolences may be offered at Allnuttgreeley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.