Dorothy Olson, 90, of Salida died March 8, 2023.
She was born July 29, 1932, in Dallas, Texas, to Edward and Dorothy Lonvick.
She moved to Colorado in 1980 with her husband, Jack, who preceded her in death in 1987.
Mrs. Olson was a surgical registered nurse. Family and friends said her sharp mind and skills were valued by those who worked with her for more than 40 years.
Mrs. Olson loved her family and friends, her poodle companions, the Colorado Rockies, travel, Cripple Creek, reading, puzzles, bingo and PBS mysteries.
Her services will be at 11 a.m. March 18, 2023, at the First Lutheran Church of Salida, followed by a reception for fellowship and memory sharing at the church. The Rev. James Sorenson will officiate.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.lewisandglenn.com/.
