Longtime Salida resident David Davidoff, 90, died Dec. 14, 2022.
He was born February 10, 1932, in Salida to Peter Davidoff of Bulgaria and Yolanda Alloy of Salida.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1950.
Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served as an instrument mechanic and received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
He was stationed at Sculthorpe Air Force Base in England.
In April 1952 he married Goldie Jackson of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
They had two children.
After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he moved to Fort Worth, Texas, and began a job with Texas Instruments.
In 1962 the family moved back to Salida, where Mr. Davidoff lived until his death.
He owned and operated the Western Holiday Motor Hotel for many years.
After the death of his wife in 2004, he married Margaret “Peg” Louch.
They enjoyed several years of traveling until her death.
Friends and family said those who knew him will always remember his loving and caring spirit and that he was a wonderful caregiver.
Mr. Davidoff was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He loved spending time outdoors and would fish at every chance he had.
He was an animal lover. He loved his dogs and took great joy in taking them for a walk.
Mr. Davidoff was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Albert Spino; wives, Goldie Davidoff and Peg Louch; and sister, Kathleen Argys.
Survivors include his brother, Pete (Kathy) Davidoff of Cedaredge; children, Rick (Kathy) Davidoff of Salida and Pam (Jeff) Taylor of Great Falls, Montana; grandchildren, Chato (Crystal) Davidoff, Jake (Linsey) Davidoff, Tony Taylor and Nicole (Cory) Neal; and five great-grandchildren.
His funeral service is planned for 2 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.