Former Salida resident Thomas Frederick Gillham, 79, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died June 3, 2023.
He was born Feb. 21, 1944, in Brighton, Michigan, to Ruth Esther Masak and Frederick George Gillham.
He graduated from Plymouth High School in Plymouth, Michigan, and Michigan State University.
After a career as a civil engineer employed by Carson Engineering in New Port Richey, Florida, Mr. Gillham moved to Colorado, where he was co-owner, with Jim Tingler, of Colorado I Scream & Stuff in Poncha Springs.
He and his wife, Faye Tingler, moved to Florida in 2019.
Mr. Gillham enjoyed skiing at Monarch Mountain, playing pickleball, sailing and playing his guitar.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Tingler; sister, Linda (Kenneth) Bonneville of Goodyear, Arizona; brother, Bruce (Michelle) Gillham of Goodyear; daughter, Kendra (John) Lowry of Apex, North Carolina; son, Jeffrey (Katie) Gillham of Keller, Texas; stepson, Rocky (Suzi) Tingler of St. Petersburg; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At his request, no funeral services were held.
Arrangements were with Abbey Affordable Cremation in Largo, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.