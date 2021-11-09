Joseph Moore Cole, Jr., 85, of Poncha Springs died Oct. 30, 2021, at his home of COVID-19 complications.
He was born Nov. 14, 1935, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, to Joseph and Jeanette Cole.
After graduating high school in Simsbury, Connecticut, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver for four years as an electronics instructor.
Following a career in electronics he became an electrical engineer and inspector for the Colorado Division of Mines and then an electrician with the Denver Parks and Recreation Department.
In 1984 he moved to Louisiana, where he was involved with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Project, storage of oil in the salt domes.
He returned to Colorado in 2006 to a position as building and electrical inspector for Chaffee County.
Mr. Cole enjoyed English mysteries and crossword puzzles and, discovered late in life, cruising.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lora Samaras (Jim).
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Susan; sons, Scott (Linda), Bobby and Jody (Angelle); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne; and several nieces.
A family memorial service will be held at his home in Poncha Springs.
Mr. Cole donated his body to science.
